SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,069 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in SLM were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 5,099.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $8.13 on Monday. SLM Corp has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $400.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

