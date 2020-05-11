Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB opened at $53.22 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.51.

