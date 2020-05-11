Sigma Planning Corp Sells 370 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $180.95 on Monday. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.59.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

