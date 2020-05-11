Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,526 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,486,095.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 946,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,105,024.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,517 shares of company stock valued at $7,048,905. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $69.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

