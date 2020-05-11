Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,166 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,064 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 645.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk stock opened at $153.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.51. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. First Analysis cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.88.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $801,444.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $183,678.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,386 shares of company stock worth $13,023,098 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

