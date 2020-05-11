Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,119 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,707,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,078,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $128.41 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.84.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

