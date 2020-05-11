Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 125.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 50.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.08.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

