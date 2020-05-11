Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $17.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 8,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $107,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,943,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,079,850.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 641,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,221,590. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

