Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 18,013 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBE. CX Institutional increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

KBE stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

