Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 959 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 46.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $40.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

