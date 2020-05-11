Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 39,335 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 91.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,335 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSI. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Pecaut & CO. boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 124,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 206,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 39,896 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSI opened at $5.61 on Monday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

