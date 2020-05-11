Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,102 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PVH by 527.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 40,725.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on PVH from $115.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

PVH stock opened at $46.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $121.58.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

