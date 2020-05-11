Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,056 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA BSBE opened at $25.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72. Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.

