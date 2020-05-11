Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLY. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 531.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $7,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,164,986 shares of company stock worth $19,009,408 and sold 561,584 shares worth $12,220,356.

FSLY opened at $34.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.94. Fastly Inc has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

