Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 150,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,066,000 after purchasing an additional 315,077 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 44.4% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,267,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 697,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 162,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $25.98 on Monday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

