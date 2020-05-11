Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $314.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

