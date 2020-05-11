Sigma Planning Corp Has $523,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,427,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,881,000 after purchasing an additional 640,555 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,148,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,398,000 after purchasing an additional 194,487 shares during the period. Nationwide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,578,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,911,000 after purchasing an additional 181,419 shares during the period.

VCLT stock opened at $98.53 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.18 and a 1-year high of $109.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day moving average is $101.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

