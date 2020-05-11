Sigma Planning Corp Has $507,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.