Sigma Planning Corp Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $370.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.96.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total transaction of $496,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,251.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $859,777.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,173 shares of company stock valued at $114,383,663. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $377.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.79. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $387.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.31, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

