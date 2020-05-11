Sigma Planning Corp Has $463,000 Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Metlife were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

