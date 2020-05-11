Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,191 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,705 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 612,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 69,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 594,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 86,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 38.4% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 66,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $5.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.19.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.