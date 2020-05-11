Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.58% of Resonant worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Resonant by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 46,520 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RESN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Resonant in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Resonant in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $137.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.86. Resonant Inc has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 2,689.78% and a negative return on equity of 243.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resonant Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

