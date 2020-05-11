Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,384,000 after purchasing an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,945,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,034,135,000 after purchasing an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,114,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,724,000 after purchasing an additional 87,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

