Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 125,200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 671 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,016 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,177 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 54,974 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $67,878.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $2,263,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,963 shares of company stock worth $6,289,744. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $116.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $120.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

