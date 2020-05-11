Sigma Planning Corp Buys 806 Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Get Global X FinTech Thematic ETF alerts:

Shares of FINX stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.