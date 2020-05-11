Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $14.25 on Monday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.