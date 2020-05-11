Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $549.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $478.24 and a 200-day moving average of $547.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

