Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $55,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.