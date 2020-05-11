SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,986 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STM. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $29,619,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,685,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $72,267,000 after purchasing an additional 538,440 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $13,859,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $7,630,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $9,446,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.16.

NYSE STM opened at $25.45 on Monday. STMicroelectronics NV has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $31.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.05.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

