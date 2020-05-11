SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,120 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII stock opened at $180.58 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,712.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total value of $418,066.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,823.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,183 shares of company stock worth $1,632,384. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.