SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 137,459 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 83.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,459 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in WP Carey by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in WP Carey by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $62.59 on Monday. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.20%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $183,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,368.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

