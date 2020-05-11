SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 44,036 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $19,244,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $364,997,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,240,000 after buying an additional 2,893,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,222,606,000 after buying an additional 2,438,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,430.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,133,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $132,339,000 after buying an additional 2,049,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $57.16 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

