SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,172.87.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,057.90 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $919.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,077.82. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 60.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

