SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 81,668 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 264.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,590 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,668 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,686,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,565,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,237,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,072,595 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $272,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Tapestry by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,469,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $66,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. Tapestry Inc has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

