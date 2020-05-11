SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 420,827 Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 459.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 420,827 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.21% of Coeur Mining worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,649,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $17,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,788 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 26.5% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,627,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,310 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,278,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,197 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $66,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 43,217 shares of company stock worth $160,890. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $4.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coeur Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.