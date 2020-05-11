SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 35,887 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 783.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,245,000 after buying an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 58,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $854,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

CHCT opened at $38.70 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.74 million, a PE ratio of 80.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 16.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.35%.

In other news, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 2,630 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $101,781.00. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

