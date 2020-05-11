SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 30,997 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 217.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,997 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $41.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.07 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

