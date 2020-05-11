SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 25,556 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 1,250.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,556 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Q2 by 36.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Q2 by 133.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter worth $771,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Q2 by 20.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

QTWO opened at $82.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $93.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.21.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $154,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO William M. Furrer sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,685 shares of company stock valued at $27,155,920 in the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Q2 from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Q2 from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

