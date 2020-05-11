SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 17,399 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 395.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Omnicell worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 263,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.37.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,011,663.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,280.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $258,097.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,312. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.