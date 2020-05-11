SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 17,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,261,862.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 36,562 shares of company stock worth $2,651,870. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of SAFT opened at $79.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.40. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $181.04 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

