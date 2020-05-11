SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Heartland Express worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Heartland Express by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Heartland Express by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Heartland Express by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

HTLD stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

