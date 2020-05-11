SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

NYSE:KDP opened at $26.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.