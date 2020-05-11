SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 321.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,725 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Valley National Bancorp worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,891,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald H. Janis purchased 7,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer W. Steans purchased 55,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VLY opened at $7.89 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

