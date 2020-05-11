SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,134 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of National Vision worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 2.04. National Vision Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.95 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

