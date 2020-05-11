SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Msci by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Msci during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $545,076.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.89.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $333.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.93. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $206.82 and a 1 year high of $344.00.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

