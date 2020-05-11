SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 326.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 397,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Watsco by 8.9% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 99,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $162.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.69 and its 200-day moving average is $170.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.06. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

