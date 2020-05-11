SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 151.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Moody’s by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Moody’s by 23,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Moody’s by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO opened at $251.75 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $287.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.60 and a 200-day moving average of $235.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,513.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,736,747. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.