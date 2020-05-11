SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 417.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,721 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.35% of Stoneridge worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Stoneridge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Stoneridge by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.61. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $34.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.15 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRI shares. ValuEngine cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

