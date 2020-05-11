SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 93,678 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 261.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,678 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 124,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.41). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

