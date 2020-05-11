SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 42,986 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 366.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,719 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,986 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 546.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Washington Federal by 22.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 27.66%. Analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

WAFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Mark Tabbutt bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,039.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cory D. Stewart bought 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $50,028.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 9,959 shares in the company, valued at $259,631.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

